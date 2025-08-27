Listen Live
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Published on August 27, 2025

The Car Wreck Cowboy – Sadat Montgomery, is looking for the biggest football fans in H-Town! Do the Texas Two Step for a chance to win $250 to host your own football watch party. Take a photo of you in your favorite football team gear and post it on Instagram tagging @carwreckcowboy AND @979thebox with the hashtag #979CarWreckCowboy OR @Majic1021 with the hashtag #102CarWreckCowboy! Your profile must be public to enter, deadline is Friday, September 26, 2025.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Car Wreck Cowboy Texas Two Step Sweepstakes” ends on Friday, September 26, 2025, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

