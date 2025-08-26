Listen Live
Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll

Published on August 26, 2025

New details are emerging in the shooting death of Baltimore comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, who was killed last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Police confirmed that 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams has been charged with Carroll’s murder after the 52-year-old comic was shot outside a home on Burton Lane. But the case has taken a twist — multiple sources told WREG that Williams has previously worked as security for comedian Katt Williams.

Carroll, who appeared on the Heaven on Earth Tour with Katt Williams earlier this year, had reportedly been staying in Southaven while touring. “He had moved down there with Katt while they was on tour,” said Carroll’s longtime friend, Kemp Earl Mitchell. “They was on tour together to stay with him while they was on tour.”

Loved ones say Carroll wasn’t just a rising comic but also a father and a veteran. In Baltimore, where he was well known, friends and family have been left devastated by his sudden loss. “People are asking why,” Mitchell said. “The last time anyone talked to him, his spirit was different. He was laughing, he was talking. Then the next day, he’s gone.”

Mitchell said he never sensed Carroll was surrounded by negativity in the days leading up to his death. “We talked a few days before his passing and there was no indication he was around anyone like that,” he said.

Court records show Williams is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court later this week. Meanwhile, Carroll’s loved ones — and fans — continue to press for answers about what really happened and why the tragedy unfolded so close to Katt Williams’ circle.

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll  was originally published on 92q.com

