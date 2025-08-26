Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games

The Texans will be without their starting running back for the start of the new season. Houston tailback Joe Mixon will not be activated from the non-football injury list, which will force him to sit out at least the first four games of the season. Mixon has been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss all of the team’s summer workouts and training camp. The 29-year-old rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games played with Houston last season. When the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five will be the earliest potential return date for Mixon.

Report: Eagles Release Kenyon Green Months After Acquiring Him

The Eagles are already parting ways with a newly added player. CBS Sports reported on Monday that Kenyon Green was released. Philly acquired the offensive lineman back in March as part of the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade with the Texans. Green was taken 15th-overall by Houston in the 2022 draft and was expected to compete for a backup guard spot in Philadelphia.

Report: Commanders Extend WR McLaurin

The Commanders have reportedly locked up their top play maker. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington is signing wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension that could pay him up to 96-million dollars. The deal includes a 30-million dollar signing bonus. McLaurin has not practiced this fall due to a holdout and an ankle injury. McLaurin led the Commanders with 117 catches, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Report: Bengals Give Trey Hendrickson Big Raise

The Bengals are finally ending their summer-long contract standoff with the reigning NFL sacks leader. ESPN reports Trey Hendrickson agreed to a 14-million dollar pay raise this season and will now earn 30-million. However, the edge rusher is still slated to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Hendrickson sat out of all team activities after racking up 17-and-a-half sacks last year.

Report: Veteran WR Cooper Signs With Raiders, Meyers Requests Trade

The Raiders are adding one of the franchise’s former first-round draft picks to the roster prior to the start of the regular season. ESPN is reporting that Las Vegas is signing wide receiver Amari Cooper to a one-year deal. The 31-year-old had 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games split between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns last season. Cooper was selected by the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In other news, wideout Jakobi Meyers has reportedly requested a trade from the team after the sides have been unable to agree to terms on a new deal. The Raiders have said they have no plans to move on from the 28-year-old receiver.

