Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
This is it sports fans, here’s your chance to attend The State Fair Classic in style! Enter today for your chance to win the ultimate college football experience.
Complete the form below to enter.
Good luck! Hit the next page for Official Contest Rules.
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
40 Movies Filmed in Texas
-
The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour