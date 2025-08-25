H Town Headlines: House Dems To Hall Of Fame

Source: Theatre Under the Stars / General Two Suspects Killed During Attempted Home Invasion In SE Houston

Police are investigating a failed home invasion that ended with the shooting deaths of two suspects in southeast Houston. Officers responded after 11 p.m. Friday to the reported shooting at a home on Bellnole Drive. Investigators say two masked men wearing bulletproof vests and phony badges came to the home and claimed to be serving a warrant. The homeowners grew suspicious, and the suspects fired shots through the front door. The homeowners shot back, and both suspects died at the scene.

Toddler Dies, Four Hospitalized After House Fire In NW Harris County

Officials are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in northwest Harris County that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl. The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to the burning home on Redding Springs Lane. Firefighters found the girl and her mother unresponsive on the second floor. They were both hospitalized in critical condition, and the girl later died. Two other children and an adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two other people escaped the home safely.

Rideshare Driver Arrested For Shooting Man In League City

A rideshare driver is in custody and accused of shooting a man in League City early Sunday morning. Police responded just after 1 a.m. to the shooting at a home on Attwater Way. They found a man who had been shot several times. He was hospitalized in unknown condition. Investigators say the victim had been in an argument with his girlfriend, who called for an Uber. When the driver arrived, he and the victim had a confrontation that led to the shooting. The driver, identified as Mark Gonzalez, is charged with aggravated assault.

Runaway House Democrats Fined Total Of $476K+

The Texas House Democrats who fled the state to obstruct a GOP redistricting plan now face heavy fines as a result. The chairman of the House Administration Committee notified the runaway Democrats last Thursday that they’re each being fined more than nine thousand dollars. The fines total more than 476 thousand dollars. House members’ salaries can’t be garnished to pay the fines, nor can campaign funds be used to pay them. The 51 Democrats have until today to request a due-process hearing to try to get the fines dismissed.

Trump: Clemens Should Be In Baseball HOF

President Donald Trump says former Astros great Roger Clemens should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Trump and Clemens played golf together on Saturday, and Sunday morning, the president took to his social media platform Truth Social to champion Clemens. Trump dismissed claims that Clemens took performance-enhancing drugs. In 2022, his final year of eligibility, Clemens fell short of the 75 percent support from Hall of Fame voters that he needed for induction.

