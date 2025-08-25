Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Houston Chick-Fil-A locations are offering free breakfast on Tuesdays from August 19 to September 9. Customers can enjoy a different breakfast item each week during normal breakfast hours while supplies last. The promotion aims to give customers the opportunity to try Chick-Fil-A breakfast or discover new flavors. No purchase or registration is necessary to claim the free breakfast.

There are three more giveaways scheduled. https://t.co/Iw2AjAfpob — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 21, 2025

