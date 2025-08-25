TikTok influencer Malik Taylor killed in ‘tragic’ car crash in Concord

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Popular TikTok personality, 28-year-old Malik Taylor, was killed in a single-car crash last week in Concord, NC, law enforcement authorities said.

Queen City News reported that officers with the Concord Police Department were called to Lapis Lane NW around 7:44 a.m. on Wednesday August 20, following a report of a car crash.

Police said they found a 2016 black Nissan Rogue SUV overturned at the bottom of a steep embankment, approximately a 20-foot drop, off the side of the road.

According to law enforcement, Taylor was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Cabarrus County EMS. Foul play is not suspected, but “alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor,” Medical Examiners and investigators said.

Known for his uplifting spirit online and encouraging posts, Taylor had a huge TikTok presence with over 200,000 followers. His content featured insight on culture, pop culture media and comedy. According to his social media, Taylor had recently moved to Charlotte, NC, from Memphis. After his death, fans and social media influencers alike shared an outpouring of love for the TikTok star.

In a statement on social media, Taylor’s family said that he was more than just a social media star.

“His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on,” it said.

The Zeta Phi Chapter of The Alpha Kappa Psi, based at Austin Peay State University, said Taylor was a part of the 2017 class with the school.

“To know him was to know he was a light to everyone, always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered,” the fraternity said in a Facebook post.

It continued, “Though your time with us was far too short… You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire us.”

Taylor’s family said they are deeply grateful for the love from the community and ask for privacy during this difficult time.

TikTok influencer Malik Taylor killed in ‘tragic’ car crash in Concord was originally published on hiphopnc.com