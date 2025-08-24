Stores In Europe Are Still Struggling To Sell Off Remaining adidas Yeezys

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

It’s no secret that the popularity and resale value of the once mighty adidas Yeezy sneaker line is no more. Kanye West’s very public support of Donald Trump, MAGA and even Nazism has turned his once billion-dollar empire into rubble, relatively.

Now, it seems like heads aren’t even willing to shell out anything more than a few bucks for merchandise associated with the “Black Skinhead” rapper, as some stores in Europe (where Nazism is still considered a bad thing unlike, well, y’all know) are struggling to move Yeezy products that are no longer in production.

According to Sneaker News, stores overseas have been relegated to having their remaining Yeezy stock thrown onto the sales rack as once staunch Yeezy sneaker heads have made an about-face, as the rapper has done everything humanly possible to alienate most of his morally compassed fanbase. While you’ll be hard pressed to find any Yeezy kicks sitting on shelves in the U.S. (where Nazism is once again rising in popularity thanks to you know who), the sneaker community in Europe isn’t trying to be seen rocking the footwear of a man who walked around with an diamond encrusted swastika on his person at one point.

Sneaker News reports:

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Back in March, adidas confirmed the company got rid of every remaining pair of Yeezys following the ugly Kanye partnership split. Reputable retailers in the US confirmed with Sneaker News that adidas had asked them to return all Yeezy stock and not sell Yeezys through their doors. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case in Europe. If you’re in the EU looking for adidas Yeezys under retail, your neighborhood store might have pairs in stock. See detailed images below.

And to think so many of these Yeezy sneakers were going for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Just more proof that hate in your heart can ultimately lead to your downfall if you don’t get back in touch with your humanity.

What do y’all think of Yeezy kicks sitting on shelves in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stores In Europe Are Still Struggling To Sell Off Remaining adidas Yeezys was originally published on hiphopwired.com