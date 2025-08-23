Listen Live
Lifestyle

3D-Printed Homes Going Up In Houston

First large-scale affordable housing project

Published on August 23, 2025

Stylish home laundry setup with efficient washing machines. 3D render illustration
Source: wichayada suwanachun / Getty

Houston’s first 3D-printed community is going up after last week’s groundbreaking.  HiveAsmbld and Cole Klein Builders are working on the Zuri Gardens, set on 13 acres between Madden Lane and Carson Road near William P. Hobby Airport.  The neighborhood will include 80 energy-efficient homes at an average of about 13-hundred square-feet per home. 

Zuri Gardens was born from the frustration of watching hardworking families get priced out of safe, resilient housing. We knew there had to be a better way — and with this project, we’re proving that there is,” says Vanessa Cole, co-founder of Cole Klein Builders.

“By combining visionary design, advanced construction technology, and powerful partnerships, we’re building more than just homes — we’re creating a blueprint for the future of equitable homeownership in Houston and beyond.”

The development is being created for households earning up to 120 percent of the median income in the Houston metro area. For a four-member household in the Houston area, the 120 percent limit in 2025 is $121,300, as set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The 13-acre Zuri Gardens development will feature 80 energy-efficient homes averaging 1,360 square feet. Prices will be in the mid to high $200s. The homes will qualify for up to $125,000 in down payment assistance from the City of Houston.

HiveASMBLD will print two different home designs, each with two-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom configurations, along with an office/flex space and a covered patio.

Development is expected to wrap up by the fall of next year and homes will start in the mid-to-high 200-thousands. 

3D-Printed Homes Going Up In Houston  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

