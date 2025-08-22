Majic 102.1

Majic Under the Stars returns to The Woodlands Saturday, October 25th and we’re looking for YOU to open the show! Post a video on Instagram singing your favorite R&B song and hashtag #majicopenmic25 and tag us at @Majic1021.

Your Instagram profile MUST be public and you must be 21 to enter.

You could win $500 and open the show for Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London and Cupid at Majic Under the Stars. tThe live contest begins Friday, September 19th at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Avenue). Good luck.

Attention Singers: Enter the Majic Open Mic Night Contest! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com