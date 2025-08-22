Listen Live
Contests

Attention Singers: Enter the Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Win a chance to be part of our big show coming October 25th

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Open Mic Night
Majic 102.1

Majic Under the Stars returns to The Woodlands Saturday, October 25th and we’re looking for YOU to open the show! Post a video on Instagram singing your favorite R&B song and hashtag #majicopenmic25 and tag us at @Majic1021.

Your Instagram profile MUST be public and you must be 21 to enter.

You could win $500 and open the show for Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London and Cupid at Majic Under the Stars. tThe live contest begins Friday, September 19th at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Avenue). Good luck.

Attention Singers: Enter the Majic Open Mic Night Contest!  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close