Memphis Jury Clears Hernandez Govan in Young Dolph Murder Case

Published on August 21, 2025

A Memphis jury delivered a quick verdict in the Young Dolph murder case, acquitting Hernandez Govan of all charges.

Prosecutors accused Govan of orchestrating the 2021 ambush-style shooting of the beloved Memphis rapper at his favorite bakery. Cornelius Smith Jr., one of the admitted shooters, testified that Govan paid him to “do the hits” and provided the location details. Govan and Smith allegedly exchanged cell phone communications tied to the attack.

But the jury’s verdict suggests that the accused’s defense raised enough reasonable doubt.

Govan’s lawyer successfully challenged Smith’s credibility and disputed the strength of the phone record evidence. After deliberating for just three hours, jurors cleared Govan of first-degree murder and conspiracy. He embraced his attorney in the courtroom, visibly relieved by the outcome.

The verdict brings a major chapter in Young Dolph’s case to a close. While one powerful voice in the trial praised justice, others remain unsettled.

Cornelius Smith Jr. still faces charges and awaits his own day in court, though a plea deal is expected. For many, today’s decision reflects the challenges of building a conviction on shaky witness testimony.

Justin Johnson, Charged With Gunning Down Young Dolph, Gets Life Sentence

Young Dolph Shooter Says He Received $800 of Promised $100K Bounty for His Role In Rapper’s Slaying

Prosecutor Alleges Yo Gotti’s Older Brother, Big Jook, Put A $100K Bounty On Young Dolph

