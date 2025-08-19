Listen Live
Traffic Relief Coming To Houston

Houston drivers could finally see relief under Texas’ new $146B plan

Published on August 19, 2025

610 Traffic
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a $146 billion 10-year transportation plan to address congestion and improve safety on Texas roadways, with significant benefits expected for Houston drivers. The plan, developed by the Texas Department of Transportation, aims to meet the state’s growing infrastructure needs and support economic growth. Houston, home to two of the state’s top five traffic trouble spots, will see targeted projects to alleviate congestion and enhance mobility. The plan includes funding for roadway projects, maintenance, and the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, with a focus on reducing traffic delays and improving commutes for Texans. The Texas Transportation Commission is set to approve the plan, which will guide future transportation projects in Houston and across the state.

