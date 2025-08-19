Listen Live
Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated This Rapper  

This Wasn't On Our '25 Bingo Card: Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated This Rapper  

Published on August 19, 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Nobody 2" - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Sharon Stone just gave us the plot twist of the year. And no, it’s not another Basic Instinct sequel. The legendary actress confirmed that she once went on a date with none other than Nelly. Yes, “Hot in Herre” Nelly, and the Internet has been clutching its pearls ever since. Read more about the reveal inside.

The revelation came during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday (August 17), where Cohen decided to dig into an old Hollywood rumor.

Related Stories

“I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” Cohen teased, before asking Stone directly if she had, in fact, dated Nelly.

With her signature smirk and a little giggle, Stone replied, “Yes I did.”

Cue the gasps from the audience and Cohen’s priceless shocked face. Even guest Bob Odenkirk couldn’t believe it, chiming in with his own stunned reaction.

Stone, now 67, confirmed that it was a one-time thing and that there wasn’t a follow-up date. Cohen pressed for details, asking, “Did you have a second date?” Stone shook her head and laughed, “No, I did not.” Talk about leaving us on a cliffhanger.

The actress, who’s currently single and a mom to three adopted sons (Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19), didn’t spill much more tea. Honestly, that one-liner was enough to send social media into chaos.

Fans are already imagining what that date could have looked like: Stone in a sleek silk dress, Nelly with the bandaid under his eye, and a soundtrack straight out of the early 2000s.

This confession also adds another layer to Stone’s already fascinating public persona. From Hollywood’s ultimate femme fatale to unexpected pop culture crossover queen, she continues to prove that she contains layers of depth.

Meanwhile, Nelly, who’s been busy balancing his rap legacy with reality TV appearances and a rekindled romance with Ashanti, has yet to publicly respond. But something tells us he’s going to be asked about it very, very soon.

So, while some celebrity pairings might make sense (Bennifer, we’re looking at you), this one feels like a fever dream come true. Sharon Stone and Nelly is just another reminder that 2025 is already delivering surprises we never had on our bingo card.

Watch moments with Sharon on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen below:

This Wasn’t On Our ‘25 Bingo Card: Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated This Rapper    was originally published on globalgrind.com

