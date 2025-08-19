Listen Live
Tyler, the Creator's New Video Features Epic Celeb Cameos

Tyler, the Creator’s New “Darling, I” Video Features Epic Celeb Cameos

The "Darling, I" music video features a cast of fan favorites including Nia Long, Teezo Touchdown, Ayo Edebiri and more.

Published on August 19, 2025

Despite the release of his ninth album, “Don’t Tap The Glass,” Tyler, the Creator is not quite done with “Chromakopia.”

Tuesday, the rapper dropped his self-directed vibrant visual for “Darling, I,” where he is romancing a series of women in various eras and period pieces in eye-catching scenes. The music video features a cast of industry heavy hitters including Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow, Teezo Touchdown, Lauren London and more.

“Chromakopia” was released last October with several music videos following. “Don’t Tap The Glass” released in July and has featured two music videos so far. Currently, the rapper is on tour for “Chromakopia.”

Tyler said that “Chromakopia” dove into many heavy subjects for the artist. He said in a recent interview that he released his new album, “Don’t Tap The Glass,” because he “just wanted to be silly again.”

“Whether it’s me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that’s affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again. I just want to be fun and say outrageous sh*t and say sh*t that… inside jokes that me and my friends laugh at, and just talk big fly sh*t. That was the goal. That was the main 100-percent goal,” he said in an interview with Apple Music.

You can watch the “Darling, I” music video below.

