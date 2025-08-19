Listen Live
Tyler, The Creator Drops "Darling, I" Video From CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator Drops Video For “Darling, I” From ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ LP

Tyler, The Creator's new video is a star-studded affair with Nia Long, Lauren London, Willow, and Ayo Edebiri playing his love interest.

Published on August 19, 2025

Tyler The Creator Darling I

Tyler, The Creator marches to his own beat as evidenced by his recent surprise album drop, Don’t Tap The Glass, in July. Going back to his October 2024 album, CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator dropped a star-studded visual for the track “Darling, I” featuring Nia Long, Lauren London, Willow, and more playing his love interest.

On Tuesday (August 19), Tyler, The Creator takes it back to 2024 for the funky “Darling, I,” one of the many standouts on last year’s excellent CHROMAKOPIA album. The video, directed by T himself using his birth-given name, opens with the rapper, singer, and producer getting some tough love dating advice from his mother, as fans of the album might recall.

The video opens with a warmly shot visual of a 1970s bus depot with Teezo Touchdown playing as a bus driver letting passengers off and having a smoke. Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus Brooks in The Bear, stars as an angry man arguing on an old-school payphone.

Nia Long appears in a shot as one of the love interests, playfully flirting with T as he croons his heart out while getting a peck, or something like that, on the cheek. Boyce’s The Bear co-star, Ayo Edebiri, shows up next as Tyler dons the getup he wore during the CHROMAKOPIA tour and promo run, complete with a 1950s sitcom vibe.

Next, the scene flips back to the 1970s with T and Willow playing Black Panther Party members and getting cozy in a photo booth. Teezo appears again, who sings on “Darling, I,” appears in the video working the booth of some type of facility with T and Lauren London paying up some cash at a booth.

Chase Infiniti, along with skater and rapper Na-Kel Smith, also appears in the video.

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s “Darling, I” below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

