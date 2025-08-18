Texas House Democrats End Walkout
Dozens of Democratic legislators in Texas have ended their two-week standoff by returning to the state, allowing the Texas House to form a quorum and approve a new electoral map favored by President Trump. The Democrats had fled the state to prevent a vote on redistricting legislation that would create five new Republican-friendly congressional seats. The move sparked a national debate on redistricting tactics and prompted other states to explore similar measures to protect their party’s majority in the US House of Representatives. The Texas Democrats faced fines and legal challenges during their absence but returned after California politicians agreed to redraw their own map to benefit Democrats. The redistricting battle continues with both parties vowing to push their own proposals in response.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://t.co/QCGqAFxO21 pic.twitter.com/le5OgnFBjQ— FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) August 18, 2025
Texas House Democrats End Walkout was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
