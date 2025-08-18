Listen Live
Texas House Democrats End Walkout

Texas Democrats to return to state, clearing way for new congressional maps

Published on August 18, 2025

Texas House Congressional Redistricting Committee Holds First Meeting Since Release Of New Map
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Dozens of Democratic legislators in Texas have ended their two-week standoff by returning to the state, allowing the Texas House to form a quorum and approve a new electoral map favored by President Trump. The Democrats had fled the state to prevent a vote on redistricting legislation that would create five new Republican-friendly congressional seats. The move sparked a national debate on redistricting tactics and prompted other states to explore similar measures to protect their party’s majority in the US House of Representatives. The Texas Democrats faced fines and legal challenges during their absence but returned after California politicians agreed to redraw their own map to benefit Democrats. The redistricting battle continues with both parties vowing to push their own proposals in response.

