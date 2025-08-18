Listen Live
Fawn Weaver Says She's "Unshaken" Despite Uncle Nearest News

Fawn Weaver Says She's "Unshaken" Despite Recent News Regarding Uncle Nearest

Fawn Weaver, the CEO of whiskey brand Uncle Nearest, is defiant in her stance after the company was placed in receivership.

August 18, 2025

Woman Evolve 2025
Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Fawn Weaver, the CEO of the award-winning whiskey brand Uncle Nearest, has adopted a defiant stance in the wake of the company being placed in receivership last week. In a new social media post, Fawn Weaver says that she and the Uncle Nearest team are “unshaken” and are urging patrons to buy up the product in support.

Taking to her Instagram page, Fawn Weaver spoke to her 288,000 followers in her usual direct fashion, opening the clip by acknowledging that due to the receivership, she is under a gag order by the court.

“What the enemy meant for evil, God meant for good,” Weaver began the video. She then urged her supporters to “keep clearing the shelves” and purchase the range of Uncle Nearest products to promote the viability of the brand to distributors.

She followed that with, “Don’t believe the fake news. Some reports are saying that I no longer own Uncle Nearest, that I’m not running it. Let me be clear. I built this company, I own this company, I run this company.”

Weaver also shared in her Instagram message that despite the trend that people are drinking less in the country, sales for Uncle Nearest are continuing to soar nationwide.

As reported by The Spirits Business, Uncle Nearest was placed under receivership on August 14 after defaulting on over $100 million in loans. Farm Credit Mid-America, reported as the company’s largest creditor, filed a lawsuit near the top of the month and requested that federal judge Charles E Atchley place Uncle Nearest in the receivership. The ruling is favorable for Weaver as it allows her to continue to market and push the company as she sees fit.

Watch Fawn Weaver’s message below.

Photo: Getty

Fawn Weaver Says She’s “Unshaken” Despite Recent News Regarding Uncle Nearest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

