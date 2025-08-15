Listen Live
LA Honors Nipsey Hussle With Metro Station Renaming

Los Angeles is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle in a big way.

Published on August 15, 2025

The Hyde Park Metro station, located at Crenshaw and Slauson, near where Nip grew up, will be temporarily renamed the Nipsey Hussle Station. The name change will last from Aug. 15 through Aug. 31. In addition to the name change, Metro will also release two special TAP cards featuring Nipsey Hussle.

One card shows an iconic photo taken by Jonathan Mannion of Nipsey standing at the Crenshaw and Slauson intersection. The other card shows him sitting in the back of a Metro bus, a simple but powerful reminder of his connection to the city. Only 12,000 of these cards will be made, and they’ll be available at select Metro stations including Hyde Park, now Nipsey Hussle Station, Crenshaw, Slauson, Compton, Hollywood/Vine, and Expo/Crenshaw, as well as Metro Customer Centers.

This tribute is part of Metro’s “Metro x Culture” campaign, which celebrates the people and culture that make Los Angeles unique. Nipsey wasn’t just a rapper, he was a community leader and businessman who gave back to his neighborhood and inspired people all over the world.

Renaming the station and creating these cards is a way for the city to remember and honor his impact. It’s a meaningful gesture that reminds people of Nipsey’s legacy every time they pass through that area or swipe their TAP card.

LA Honors Nipsey Hussle With Metro Station Renaming  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

