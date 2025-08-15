Listen Live
TEXAS POLLS SLICE AND DICE VOTING MAPS TO SILENCE MINORITIES

Former Houston councilwoman sounds alarm on Trump's redistricting power grab

Published on August 15, 2025

Amanda Edwards & Madd Hatta at Majic 102.1
Source: Madd Hatta / Majic 1021

Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards didn’t mince words when she hit the airwaves on Magic 102.1 — Texas Republicans are cooking up a voter suppression scheme that’s making our Boss Hogg Outlaws blush. You don’t them boys don’t blush.

Speaking with host Madd Hatta, Edwards blasted Gov. Greg Abbott’s mid-decade redistricting circus as nothing more than a Trump-ordered hit job on black and brown communities.

“We are watching right before our very eyes our governor… go and redistrict, chop and slice and dice all of these districts within our community so he could suppress and silence black and brown voters,” Edwards fumed.

The power play is unprecedented. Instead of waiting for the normal 10-year census cycle, Trump demanded immediate action after realizing Republicans were toast in the 2026 midterms. The result? A rushed map that guts historic neighborhoods like Acres Home and Independence Heights from the 18th Congressional District.

Edwards revealed the GOP’s dirty tricks: They held fake hearings without showing actual maps, then dropped the real boundaries on a Wednesday and tried ramming them through by the following Tuesday.

“Wednesday to Tuesday — we’re not even talking about a full week,” she said.

Democratic state reps fled Texas to break quorum, but Edwards warns the damage may already be done. Four districts — the 9th, 18th, 29th, and 33rd — are all on the chopping block.

Her battle cry? Fight back hard.

Edwards urged listeners to flood Abbott’s office with calls opposing HB4, fund legal challenges through groups like the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and spread the word about upcoming elections.

“The future of our democracy depends on this,” she declared.

With Trump changing the rules mid-game, Edwards knows this isn’t just about Texas — it’s about whether minorities will have a voice in America’s future.

Check out a short clip of the interview with Amanda Edwards below on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast on YouTube.

