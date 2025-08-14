Listen Live
News

FastCash CMoney Killed Weeks Before Yo Gotti Was Set To Sign Him

Rapper FastCash CMoney Killed Weeks Before Yo Gotti Was Set To Sign Him

Memphis rapper FastCash CMoney, whose real name was Cordney Smith, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, August 10, in Memphis.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapper FastCash CMoney Killed Weeks Before Yo Gotti Was Set To Sign Him
Source: @__streetpreacher / IG

Memphis rapper FastCash CMoney, whose real name was Cordney Smith, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, August 10, in Memphis.

Police said they got calls about gunshots near Macaulay Drive and Macaulay Cove, where several houses were hit by bullets. A short time later, CMoney was found dead about half a mile away at the intersection of Maritavia Street and Georgian Drive. Police are still investigating what happened.

Related Stories

CMoney was part of the rap group FastCash Boyz and was close to turning a corner in his life. He was just weeks away from finishing his federal probation on September 29. He had been involved in a big federal case along with 17 others, where they were charged with bank fraud and trying to move large amounts of marijuana. The case involved over $240,000 in fraud and more than 100 kilograms of weed.

CMoney served 18 months in prison before being released on probation.

Many believed CMoney was about to make a comeback in music. Fellow rapper Big Boogie shared that Yo Gotti, one of the biggest names in Memphis rap, was in the process of signing CMoney to his label. It could’ve been a life-changing opportunity for him.

His death is another sad moment for the Memphis rap scene, which has lost several rising stars in recent years. Fans, friends, and fellow artists are mourning the loss of someone they say had real talent and was working toward a better future.

Rapper FastCash CMoney Killed Weeks Before Yo Gotti Was Set To Sign Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close