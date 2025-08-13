Listen Live
Pop Culture

G Herbo’s Journey & Spirit Airlines’ Future

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence

G Herbo shares his mental health story; Spirit Airlines warns of financial struggles. Get the full story here.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


On DJ Misses’ “Trending on the Timeline” segment, rapper G Herbo revealed a personal struggle, shedding light on his longstanding battle with anxiety and fear for his safety. Speaking courageously, he admitted to never leaving his home without a weapon since age 15 due to fears of violence, even bringing one to his grandmother’s funeral. However, G Herbo is now taking proactive steps towards healing by speaking with a therapist. His goal? To find peace and leave his house feeling secure, not fearful. This heartfelt moment underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly within communities disproportionately affected by systemic issues.

The discussion then shifted to the financial woes of Spirit Airlines. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the budget carrier revealed it might be out of business within a year. Blaming factors like high costs, low demand for leisure travel, and decreased profitability, Spirit is scrambling to rebrand with new routes, premium seats, and even staff layoffs. While their current bookings are secure, travelers planning future trips are advised to grab travel insurance to avoid potential disruptions.

Related Stories

DJ Misses emphasized the franchise’s legacy of offering affordable flights—an aspect greatly valued by many. But as the company battles these hurdles, doubts about its longevity arise.

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close