Cleveland ISD Bus Flips Over, 58 Elementary Students Hospitalized

Another Cleveland ISD bus overturned on the same road Monday morning

Published on August 13, 2025

The start of a new school year is typically a week filled with excitement for local students and their families, but a tragedy in Cleveland, Texas, on Wednesday (August 13), ended with nearly 60 children being hospitalized.

“This morning, a Cleveland ISD school bus was involved in an accident and came to rest on its side. All students were immediately and safely removed from the bus and provided medical attention,” an online statement released by Cleveland ISD read. “Medical personnel are on site, and students will be evaluated at a local hospital out of an abundance of caution. Parents have been notified directly. The district will be conducting a full investigation into the matter.”

Cleveland ISD said all 58 students were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Wednesday’s accident marks the third school bus crash this week, with the first being on the same road where another Cleveland ISD school bus flipped over.

On Monday (August 11), a Cleveland ISD bus carrying 59 high school students crashed into a ditch and overturned along FM 1010. Thirty-six of those students were hospitalized, and no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Cleveland ISD Bus Flips Over, 58 Elementary Students Hospitalized  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

