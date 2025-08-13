Listen Live
News

Cam'Ron & Omar Gooding Back-And-Forth Bee Escalates

Cam’Ron & Omar Gooding Back-And-Forth Beef Continues To Escalate

Cam'Ron played a prank on Cuba Gooding, booking him for a fake movie role, and adding to their feud that's been running for a year.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cam’Ron is known for his sarcastic humor and wit and is employing the full brunt of his powers against his foe, actor Cuba Gooding. Adding fuel to the growing blaze, Cam’Ron pulled the rug out from under Cuba Gooding after booking him in Miami for a film that ended up being nothing more than an elaborate prank.

According to a report from TMZ, it appears the beef began when Cam’Ron confused Omar Gooding for his older brother, Cuba Gooding. From there, the two engaged in a back-and-forth that sparked three diss songs from Gooding, who raps under the name Big O, and for what it’s worth, the songs were actually sharp in their aim.

Related Stories

Killa Cam, forever the trickster, managed to get Gooding to fly down to Miami to meet with several movie producers for the fake role, employing people actually in the business to pull off the prank who were close to Cam’Ron. This footage shows Gooding shirtless and doing push-ups, which Cam’Ron gleefully shared. And despite Gooding showing some flair on the musical tip, the footage Cam shared on his Instagram page involving the stunt was less than flattering.

It doesn’t appear that Omar Gooding is all that upset about being exposed and pranked, as Cam’Ron believes. Gooding responded with an Instagram video himself, saying he has a song in the tuck that will expose the Harlem rapper’s dirty laundry and warns him to keep it civil.

Check out some of the clips below.

Photo: Getty

Cam’Ron & Omar Gooding Back-And-Forth Beef Continues To Escalate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close