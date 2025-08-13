Listen Live
Local

ICE Houston Arrest Gang Members

ICE Houston arrests more than 350 gang members -- and it's not just MS-13

Published on August 12, 2025

Los-Angeles-Tensions-Rise-at-Anti-ICE-Protest
Source: BENJAMIN HANSON / Getty

During President Donald Trump’s second term, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Houston arrested 356 criminal gang members who were in the country illegally, a significant increase from the previous administration. These gang members were convicted of various crimes including murder, child sex crimes, and arson. ICE targeted over 40 different gangs, resulting in the arrest of members from notorious groups like MS-13 and Latin Kings. The Department of Homeland Security praised the efforts to remove these dangerous individuals from American streets, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to dismantling transnational criminal organizations. Despite facing increased assaults, ICE continues to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens with multiple deportations and serious criminal convictions.

ICE Houston Arrest Gang Members  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

