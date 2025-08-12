Listen Live
Texans TE Brevin Jordan Suffers Leg Injury

The fifth-year player was injured during an 11-on-11 drill when he jumped and attempted to make a catch

Published on August 12, 2025

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Giants at Texans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Texans may be without one of their offensive weapons for the foreseeable future.  Houston tight end Brevin Jordan had to be carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury during Monday’s practice.  The fifth-year player was injured during an 11-on-11 drill when he jumped and attempted to make a catch down the seam from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

When Jordan landed, he immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his lower right leg. He initially got up and was assisted by trainers, but he did not want to walk with them, insisting he was fine. After a few moments of not putting pressure on his leg, he eventually became emotional as the medical cart approached.

Texans players and coaches huddled around Jordan as he was in tears while sitting on the cart.

After Jordan was carted away, players huddled and spoke to one another in a circle before resuming practice.

Jordan suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears in 2024. He finished that game without knowing it was torn.

The 2021 fifth-round pick had 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns before the injury. Despite the injury, the Texans signed Jordan to a one-year extension worth $2.1 million, with $850,000 guaranteed as he was projected to be a free agent in 2025.

Jordan was competing for a starting role. Dalton SchultzCade StoverDalton Keene and Luke Lachey are the other remaining tight ends on the roster.

Texans Host Panthers In Preseason This Weekend

The Texans will be at home for their next preseason contest.  Houston will host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium.  The team is 0-and-1 following a 20-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener.  In other news, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been placed on injured reserve while defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi have both been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Texans TE Brevin Jordan Suffers Leg Injury  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

