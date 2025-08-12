800 HISD Students Signed Up To Ride METRO This Year.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is partnering with METRO to offer free bus rides to qualifying high school students, with about 800 students signed up so far. Despite budget cuts, Earlier this year, HISD announced the collaboration to provide free rides for students in grades nine through 12 who live more than two miles from their zoned campus or are enrolled in a magnet program. 20,000 HISD students rely on bus transportation. Safety concerns arise due to recent crime incidents on public transportation, but METRO assures safety measures and location tracking. Families can opt for traditional busing if the METRO option doesn’t work out, with benefits including air-conditioned rides and onboard Wi-Fi.For students riding the bus for the first time:

Be aware of your surroundings Plan your trip the night before Be at the bus stop 10 minutes before it says it’s going to arrive Learn backup routes Share your location with your parents

The METRO option is currently available only to high school students, aiming for a maximum 50-minute bus ride, although some students report longer travel times.

A number of Houston-area school districts now use tracking devices to record where and when students get on and off the school bus. The idea is to reduce the potential stress of keeping track of a bus-riding child. Tomball ISD uses a device called Stopfinder, while the Aldine ISD makes use of one called Here Comes the Bus. Many other local districts use SMART tag to keep tabs on kids. It’s not known whether Houston ISD uses tracking devices.

