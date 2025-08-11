India Royale Continues To Stand By Lil Durk In Court Hearing

Listen Live
 India Royale stood on business with her hubby, Lil Durk, on Friday as she appeared outside a Cook County courthouse, continuing her public campaign for the rapper’s release. 

The emotional show of support comes amid Durk’s ongoing legal battle tied to gun and gang-related charges stemming from a 2019 case in Atlanta and alleged parole violations in Chicago. Lil Durk has been in custody for nearly a year, with no official word yet on a trial date or potential release.

India Royale, who shares a daughter with the Durkio has been vocal on social media, posting cryptic messages and passionate pleas for his freedom. Her courthouse appearance follows a swirl of recent drama after she went viral for allegedly cheating on Durk during her birthday celebration. Royale quickly and publicly shut down the rumors, calling cap and reinforcing her loyalty to the Chicago rapper.

Despite being behind bars, Smurk has remained artistically active. He dropped a surprise album titled “Deep Thoughts” from jail back in March, which includes emotionally charged tracks that reflect on his struggles, love for his family, and longing for freedom. Fans and critics alike have praised the project for its raw, vulnerable energy.

India and Durk’s relationship has been “goals” for fans since they began dating in 2017. Known for their ups and downs, public breakups, and emotional reconciliations, the couple has become one of Hip-Hop’s most-watched love stories. Durk even proposed to India onstage during a concert in 2021, a moment that went viral for its sincerity and emotion. Despite their rocky path, including accusations, breakups, and reunions, India has consistently stood by him during his legal troubles.

As Durk awaits further court proceedings, India Royale’s continued to hold her man down.

