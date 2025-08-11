Listen Live
Tristan Thompson Does His Part To Curb Global Digital Divide

Tristan Thompson has joined the telecommunication World Mobile with aims of providing Internet to underserved communities around the globe.

Published on August 11, 2025

Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson is currently gearing up for his 14th NBA season, and the free agent big man has other irons in the fire as he seeks a team that can use his services. It was just revealed that Tristan Thompson has joined telecommunications company World Mobile with the aim of providing Internet connectivity to underserved communities around the globe.

TMZ reports that Tristan Thompson has joined World Mobile as its Chief Digital Equity Officer, and will do more than serve as a celebrity spokesperson. World Mobile’s goals, which Thompson shares, are to bring more people online to benefit from the power of the Internet.

World Mobile’s approach to connecting users involves the use of airnodes, which are antennas that are placed on rooftops and in select other areas to help build the digital network. According to the company, over 3 billion people are living without the Internet, and World Mobile is positioning itself to disrupt the telecommunications world.

Another way the company is doing this is by building its network on World Mobile Chain, framed as the first telecommunications network founded on the blockchain. Further, as seen in a video we’ll share below, World Mobile airnode operators get paid for hosting and bringing other users online via their connections.

Learn more about World Mobile here.

Tristan Thompson Does His Part To Curb Global Digital Divide  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

