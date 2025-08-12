Listen Live
Hip-Hop’s Birthday, Rap City Style

Today marks Hip-Hop’s birthday — and the anniversary of Rap City hitting BET, a moment that truly changed everything for rap and the culture

Published on August 11, 2025

Today marks Hip-Hop’s birthday — and the anniversary of Rap City hitting BET, a moment that truly changed everything for rap and the culture.

I had the incredible opportunity to battle the legendary Joe Clair right here at the legendary 97.9 The Box studios. In the house were hip-hop heavyweights Bun B, Eightball & MJG, Mean GT, T. Gray — and of course, it all went down on The Madd Hatta Afternoon Show.


It was a classic moment for the books. Check out the full recap video below!

Radio One

