Hip-Hop’s Birthday, Rap City Style

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Today marks Hip-Hop’s birthday — and the anniversary of Rap City hitting BET, a moment that truly changed everything for rap and the culture.

I had the incredible opportunity to battle the legendary Joe Clair right here at the legendary 97.9 The Box studios. In the house were hip-hop heavyweights Bun B, Eightball & MJG, Mean GT, T. Gray — and of course, it all went down on The Madd Hatta Afternoon Show.



It was a classic moment for the books. Check out the full recap video below!