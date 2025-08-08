Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Avoid Prison Time

Diddy’s Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Miami Mansion To Avoid Prison Time

Marc Agnifilo, one of Diddy’s lawyers who spoke with TMZ, noted that asking the judge for home confinement was on the table. 

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was recently found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, probably won’t be seeing much more jail time. 

According to Marc Agnifilo, one of Diddy’s lawyers who spoke with TMZ, the best ad-libber since Pete Rock, will probably be looking at 1 to 3 more years of confinement and his lawyer is hoping that will be home confinement. 

Related Stories

Agnifilo told TMZ that Diddy wants to get therapy for his anger and substance abuse issues, but adds that prisons are the ideal place for this to happen, as they are overcrowded and generally don’t focus many resources on rehabilitation. 

Agnifilo played coy when asked whether he would ask the judge to sentence the fallen mega star to home confinement. Not wanting to tip his hand, Agnifilo noted that it’s on the table. 

After noting that home confinement was a “possibility,” Agnifilo noted that he’s putting together a team of providers “outside” to aid Diddy with professional help, and therapy would be a condition for “supervised release.”

Diddy confided in Agnifilo that he’s been dealing with demons his whole life and knows that he needs help. The New York Post notes that if Diddy is granted a release from jail and allowed to do his time from home, he will most likely spend it in his “$48.5 million, private-island Miami mansion where he had many of his infamous ‘freak-offs.’”

Agnifilo’s interview comes just days after a judge ruled that Diddy, who has been in federal custody since September 2024, would not be able to post a $50 million bail ahead of his sentencing. 

Just last month, Combs was acquitted on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, which could’ve carried a life sentence if he had been found guilty. 

Diddy’s already got plans for what he’ll be doing after he gets out, and that includes performing at Madison Square Garden.

His post-jail dreams have already upset some, so see the reactions below.

Diddy’s Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Miami Mansion To Avoid Prison Time  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close