Texans Training Camp Updates And More

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field Thursday with a lower leg injury that initially raised concerns about his knee. Tests have since confirmed his ACL is intact, but further evaluations are scheduled to determine the full extent of the injury, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson sustained the injury during practice, prompting a tense moment as the field fell silent and teammates took a knee, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The Texans, already dealing with a depleted secondary due to safety Jimmie Ward’s ongoing recovery from a foot injury, are anxiously awaiting further medical evaluations to determine the full extent of Gardner-Johnson’s injury.

The Houston Texans’ upcoming season is not generating as much hype as in previous years, with expectations lowered due to changes in the roster and coaching staff. Despite being favored to win the AFC South and make the playoffs, the team is not seen as a Super Bowl contender. Analysts predict a slow start for the Texans, but they are still considered the least-flawed team in their division. However, their playoff run is expected to be short-lived, with a projected loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round. The Baltimore Ravens are favored to win the Super Bowl over the Green Bay Packers.

As the 2025 NFL season nears, the Houston Texans’ running back situation is in flux with Nick Chubb missing practice due to a head injury, putting his Week 1 availability in doubt. Chubb was expected to back up Joe Mixon, who is still recovering from a foot injury. With both backs uncertain, the Texans are looking to rookie backs Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan, as well as veteran Dameon Pierce, to step up. The team must now prepare contingency plans for their backfield as they approach the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday, the second time in three months he has landed in jail. Ward tested positive for alcohol, his lawyer, Steve Jackson, told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. In June, Ward was booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony under Texas law. Ward’s fiancé alleges he assaulted, strangled and threatened her, and she later filed an emergency protective order against Ward.

“There was no contact with the complainant,” Jackson told Wilson on Thursday. “The court has a zero-tolerance policy. As a sanction, he has to spend overnight in jail. There are no new allegations against Jimmie.” Ward has an Aug. 13 information setting court date, and on Aug. 31, the grand jury will hear the case. Jackson told Wilson he expects it to be no-billed and dismissed. Ward, 33, is rehabbing from offseason foot surgery and on the active/physically unable

Canadian receiver Jared Wayne has been waived by the Houston Texans and is now a free agent. The 24-year-old, who joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023, cleared NFL waivers and can sign with any team. Wayne, a native of Peterborough, Ont., had a limited role with the Texans, dressing for three games in 2024 but not recording any receptions. He had a successful collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he made 146 catches for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wayne’s CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the 2023 CFL Draft.

