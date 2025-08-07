Memorial Services Set For Lakewood Church Co-Founder
Memorial services for Lakewood Church co-founder Dolores “Dodie” Osteen will be held this Friday. Her son and the current pastor of the Houston church, Joel Osteen, announced his mother’s passing last week. He called her the “beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church,” and says she was an inspiration to millions around the world. Dodie and her husband John Osteen founded Lakewood Church in 1959. The memorial service will take place Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the church in Houston. The service will also be streamed online at LakewoodChurch-dot-com. Dodie Osteen was 91-years old.
On July 30, Lakewood Church and current pastor, Joel Osteen, confirmed the passing of his 91-year-old mother.
It is with a heavy heart that Victoria and I, along with our family, announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother, Dolores “Dodie” Osteen. She was the beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church, an inspiration to millions of people around the world, and a faithful servant of God. Known as ‘Mama Dodie’ to the entire Lakewood family, together, we celebrate her amazing life and lasting legacy. She passed of natural causes, peacefully at her home. She was 91 years old,” Osteen said in the statement.
The first meeting of Lakewood Church was held on the outskirts of Houston on Mother’s Day 1959. Today, Lakewood Church sits at the former site of the Houston Summit and Compaq Center on the Southwest Freeway. The services are broadcast worldwide. Our prayers are with the Osteen family
