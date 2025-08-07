Source: Michael Rowe / for NewsOne

On a recent episode of Unbothered, Jemele Hill sat across from Jason Wilson—a Detroit warrior in every sense of the word. But instead of throwing punches, he teaches boys how to unpack pain. Wilson, founder of a transformational martial arts academy, has gained global recognition for using discipline and emotional intelligence to reshape the lives of at-risk young men.

He doesn’t just teach how to block a jab—he teaches how to cry without shame.

During their conversation, Hill asked a powerful question:

“Why are men conditioned not to think about their own happiness?”

Wilson didn’t flinch. He explained how generations of men learned to equate strength with silence. “From the time we’re boys,” he said, “we’re told to ‘man up,’ not open up.”

Stats back it up: According to the American Psychological Association, men are significantly less likely than women to seek help for depression or anxiety. And a recent Gallup poll found that only 48% of men reported being “very satisfied” with their personal lives—compared to 62% of women.

Wilson’s work challenges that norm. At his Detroit academy, boys meditate after sparring. They journal about fear. They cry. And then—they grow.

“Happiness isn’t soft,” Wilson said. “It’s strength. But most men never get permission to seek it.”

Jemele nodded, her voice quiet but firm. “That’s the conversation we need.”

In a world that tells boys to be tough, Jason Wilson teaches them something radical:

Being whole is stronger than being hard.

Check Jemele Hill Unbothered podcast where ever you listen to podcasts

DAILY DILEMMA: Many Men Are Unhappy and Don’t Say a Word was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com