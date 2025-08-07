Why Lizzo Chose June 27 To Drop Her Latest Mixtape
Right before dropping her latest mixtape, My Face Hurts, Lizzo called into Good Morning H-Town to talk all about it! She shared that the June 27 release date was very intentional — and she opened up about what’s really going on in her life right now.
Don’t miss this fun, unfiltered conversation. Check out the full interview below!
