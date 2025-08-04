A Whataburber, Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake?
Whataburger and Dr Pepper have teamed up to release a limited-time-only drink, the Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake, combining Whataburger’s Vanilla Shake base with Dr Pepper and blackberry flavor. The popular collaboration is back by popular demand and will be available from August 5 until supplies last. Dr Pepper fans can also enjoy the new Dr Pepper Frost at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a blend of vanilla frozen custard with Dr Pepper topped with whipped cream, available until August 26. Whataburger is celebrating its 75th birthday with a special offer for Rewards members to get a Whataburger for just 75 cents on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.
A Whataburber, Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
