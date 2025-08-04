Listen Live
Latest News From Texans Camp

The Texans defense outperformed the Texans offense in practice.

Published on August 4, 2025

Monday’s practice in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia was rough offensively because the quarterbacks threw four interceptions, two from C.J. Stroud (one was a pick-six), one from Davis Mills and another from Graham Mertz. Three of the four came during the two-minute drills. There were zero long runs from the starting unit and only rookie Woody Marks had noteworthy runs.

The defense looks phenomenal at times, including when they’ve had Stroud flustered because they’re sticky in coverage. There has only been a few dynamic catches from Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins during camp and that highlights the Texans secondary’s excellence. This was another day of it.

