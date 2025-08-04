Back-to-School Blessings: A Day These Kids Will Never Forget

We had an amazing time engaging with the kids and their parents this past weekend. There’s nothing like seeing so many smiles, laughter, and genuine joy in one place. Thanks to the generosity of Amber Mostyn, 40 kids received brand new computers and fresh shoes just in time for the school year.

It was more than just a giveaway — it was a moment of hope, connection, and community. This is an experience I’ll never forget, and I know the kids won’t either. Moments like this remind us why we do what we do.