Listen Live
Desktop banner image

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Shop

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

Published on January 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shabana Motors 2026
Source: General / Shabana Motors 2026

97.9 The Box is teaming up with Shabana Motors to give Houston listeners a major cash boost with a $10,000 giveaway happening every weekday from now through February 14. Each weekday, listeners have multiple chances to enter for their share of the $10K simply by tuning in and playing along during select shows.

To enter, listen closely for the keyword announced during Good Morning H-Town at 7:55am, Keisha Nicole Show at 11:55am, and The Afternoon Sauce with G Man at 3:55pm. These are your three daily chances to get in on the action, giving you more opportunities to win throughout the day.

Once you hear the keyword, text it to 24042. If you receive a phone call afterward, that means you are officially entered for a chance to win your share of the $10,000. Winners are selected each weekday, so staying locked in every day increases your chances.

Don’t miss your shot to win big with 97.9 The Box and Shabana Motors. Listen every weekday, catch the keywords, and text them in for your chance at Houston’s hottest cash giveaway.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

Tacos and Tequila
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Get Ready, H-Town: Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns April 11

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close