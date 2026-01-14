Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

Source: General / Shabana Motors 2026

97.9 The Box is teaming up with Shabana Motors to give Houston listeners a major cash boost with a $10,000 giveaway happening every weekday from now through February 14. Each weekday, listeners have multiple chances to enter for their share of the $10K simply by tuning in and playing along during select shows.

To enter, listen closely for the keyword announced during Good Morning H-Town at 7:55am, Keisha Nicole Show at 11:55am, and The Afternoon Sauce with G Man at 3:55pm. These are your three daily chances to get in on the action, giving you more opportunities to win throughout the day.

Once you hear the keyword, text it to 24042. If you receive a phone call afterward, that means you are officially entered for a chance to win your share of the $10,000. Winners are selected each weekday, so staying locked in every day increases your chances.

Don’t miss your shot to win big with 97.9 The Box and Shabana Motors. Listen every weekday, catch the keywords, and text them in for your chance at Houston’s hottest cash giveaway.