Rihanna Replaces A$AP Rocky With A Tube Of Fenty Lip Gloss To Celebrate A New Collab With The Paris Olympics

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

This past week, Rihanna achieved photoshopping “gold” for her editing skills showcased in Fenty Beauty’s latest campaign. Announcing an exciting new collaboration with the 2024 Olympic Games, Ri Ri replaced A$AP Rocky with a lip gloss tube and a glass of wine.

That’s right – out with ASAP and in with Fenty beauty products. The social media ad is as funny as it is genius. The “Savage Fenty” mogul knows how to keep the girlies talking.

RELATED: Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Here is the original image.

The two pose hand in hand after a night of appearances, fashion shows, and outings. Celebrity photographer Tiziano D snapped the picture.

Rihanna & Fenty Beauty Send Greetings From Paris With Love

Love MakeUp? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The second image, posted by Rihanna on July 18, features the same shot – just with a little beauty boost. ASAP is replaced with a tube of Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer. The gloss carries a glass of wine thanks to added stick figure arms.

Rihanna is obviously ‘in love’ with Fenty.

Fans are in a frenzy over the new image. “YO The ADS BE ADDING ,” wrote one fan in the “Umbrella” singer’s comment section. “Not you replaced Rocky with your gloss bomb ,” commented another. “You are so unserious,” said another.

There’s been no public comment yet from A$AP on the switch out. But we’re sure he’s in support of the edit. If there’s one thing the rapper loves to do, it is to support his bae, her businesses, and their family.

Fenty Beauty Partners With The 2024 Olympics

The comedic image marks the start of a new collaboration between the “Lift Me Up” singer and the Paris Summer Olympics, starting July 26, and the Paralympics, beginning August 28. “PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games, baby!!!” Rihanna said on Instagram.

According to multiple sources, Rihanna’s brand will provide makeup kits to 600 volunteers aged 18-21 who will present medals to the Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The volunteers will also be dressed in outfits designed by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LVMH).

Elle magazine says the kit includes the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

“I want everyone to feel beautiful, recognized, and empowered,” Rihanna shared with press about the Paris project. “No matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style.”

RELATED

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Hair Ahead Of Fenty Hair Launch

Rihanna Replaces A$AP Rocky With A Tube Of Fenty Lip Gloss To Celebrate A New Collab With The Paris Olympics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com