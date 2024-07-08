Listen Live
Sports

Greatness At A Discount: LeBron James Passes On Max Deal With Los Angeles Lakers In Hopes The Organization Can Land An “Impact Player”

James' current contract is nothing to sneeze at. He re-upped with the Lakers with a 2-year extension for $101.35 million, compared to the $104 million max deal he could have taken.

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
LeBron James Takes Pay Cut Hoping Lakers Land "Impact Player"

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty / LeBron James

LeBron James might have his hands in other things to ensure life after professional basketball stays profitable, but while he is still hooping, he is waiting to do whatever it takes to win, even if it means he has to do it at a discount. 

The King is returning for his mind-blowing 22nd season in the NBA and is still playing at an extremely high level. He also looks forward to accomplishing what we all know is a life dream by hooping alongside his firstborn son, Bronny James, who the Lakers took with the 55th pick in the second round during the NBA Draft.

When he laces up his LeBron 22 sneakers for the Los Angeles Lakers, he will be doing so far a discount. James did not sign a max deal in hopes the organization could avoid salary cap restrictions down the line and land an “impact player,” the 20-time NBA All-Star’s agent, Rich Paul, said.

The Los Angeles Lakers Still Need To Make Moves

Well, right now, that doesn’t look so good because the Lakers have missed out on two targets: Klay Thompson, who has left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks, and recently, DeMar DeRozan, who is now on the Sacramento Kings.

While preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Las Vegas, James spoke with ESPN’s NBA reporter, Dave McMenamin, about the Lakers’ lack of moves.

“It just didn’t happen. And that’s okay, it’s part of business,” James said.

James’ current contract is nothing to sneeze at. He re-upped with the Lakers with a 2-year extension for $101.35 million, compared to the $104 million max deal he could have taken, per ESPN.

It also features a player option and a 15% trade kicker.

There are not many big names in free agency, so the Lakers will now focus on Gary Trent Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie in hopes of cutting their salaries to utilize the taxpayer midlevel exception.

The Lakers have two years if they want to make a serious title run because we all know LeBron is thinking about hanging up his sneakers very soon.

Greatness At A Discount: LeBron James Passes On Max Deal With Los Angeles Lakers In Hopes The Organization Can Land An “Impact Player”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hurricane Beryl Spring 12 items
News

Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas

Kendrick Lamar
News

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

FOR THE H '24
Contests

Enter to Win Passes to For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President Aug 31st at Toyota Center

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Sexyy Red Win Cash
News

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to ‘For The H ’24.. Sexyy Red For President’

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

@djkhaled Returns With Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne on “Take It To The Head” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close