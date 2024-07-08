Serena Williams Joined The Essence Fest Fun With A WYN BEAUTY Pop-Up At Ulta

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams and her new beauty line, WYN BEAUTY, strutted to New Orleans this past weekend to join the Essence Fest fun. The renowned cultural event focuses on celebrating the many facets of Black people, and beauty is at the top of that list. The mogul’s contribution to the Essence Fest beauty segment began with a pop-up at the local Ulta beauty store, where she personally connected with some Essence Fest goers while celebrating Black women’s beauty through her products. The girls came out to not only bask in the ambiance of the G.O.A.T but also soak up all of the Black girl magic that WYN BEAUTY represents.

Williams eagerly interacted with her fans and consumers during the event, hugging, smiling, and even joking with patrons. The mother-of-two looked glamorous in a pink mini shift dress paired with lime-colored heels. Her hair was fresh, with loose blonde curls cascading down her shoulders. And, of course, being that she is an expert on all things beauty, her makeup was flawless.

Serena Williams Talks Beauty Inclusivity at Essence Fest

We caught up with the former professional tennis champ at her event to get the scoop on WYN BEAUTY and how the brand is uplifting women of color. Williams is passionate about the inclusivity WYN BEAUTY offers and how it was founded due to a lack thereof.

Get into our interview below.

HelloBeautiful: If you had to pick one WYN Beauty product as your go-to or favorite, which would it be?

Serena Williams:

This summer, it’s all about products that feel lightweight, hydrating, and can handle the heat, which WYN BEAUTY products are all about. It really is hard to pick a favorite! For the New Orleans heat, our Liquid Liner GLIDELINE is unbeatable – sweat-resistant, smudge-proof, 24-hour wear and clean.

What’s a beauty secret you live by?

Beauty is about feeling my personal best to tackle the day and expressing myself through makeup looks I’m into at the moment. I live by the idea that there is not one way to be beautiful—being yourself, having confidence, wearing what you want, and expressing yourself through beauty—are all part of that.

During my tennis career, my beauty routine used to be all about finding the products and techniques that would make me feel my best for press conferences and last through intense matches. Now, I still want high-performance products that last all day and make me feel like my best self, from Zoom meetings to hanging with my kids.

What’s a non-negotiable part of your daily skin-care regimen?

SPF is a non-negotiable for me in my skin-care regimen! That’s why I love WYN BEAUTY Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF30 ($29). During my tennis career, I would mix foundations with SPF, which inspired our Skin Tint. Sun protection is so important, and so is a lightweight skin tint. Featuring You evens out my skin tone and protects with invisible SPF.

Today, I find myself busier than ever running around with my daughters, so multipurpose products with SPF that move with me are a must. Our skin tint is the foundation of my beauty routine.

How are WYN Beauty products uplifting Black women?

We formulate with Black and brown consumers at the heart of our approach to product development, shades, and undertones. WYN BEAUTY celebrates the beauty of Black women and all women by providing a wide variety of shades across all our products.

WYN’s shade range is something I’m really proud of because when I was traveling on tour, many countries that I traveled to didn’t necessarily have shades or products that worked for me, so there was a gap. Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF30 has 36 shades so everyone can find their perfect match

