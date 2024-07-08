Listen Live
Entertainment

Hitmaka Talks Rebranding Relations and Introduces His Newest Artist

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hitmaka stopped by The Morning Hustle during BET Awards weekend at the Media House, and had a lot to say. Known to many as Yung Berg, he made waves with hits like “Sexy Lady,” “Sexy Can I,” and “The Business.” However, the Chicago native, now a super producer, has since rebranded himself, earning over 75 million in sales, 9 billion streams, and nine Grammy nominations.

During his interview, Hitmaka confidently addressed the swirling rumors about his relationship status. Despite his very public relationship with R&B singer Tink, he doubled down, declaring, “I am a single man.” The statement raised eyebrows and sparked whispers among the show’s hosts and listeners. He also expressed his views on rich men being with one woman.

Hitmaka’s journey from a chart-topping artist to a powerhouse producer is nothing short of impressive. His knack for creating timeless records has made him a cornerstone in the music industry, and his influence is undeniable. As the interview progressed, Hitmaka shared insights into his career transformation, the challenges he faced, and the milestones he achieved along the way.

The Superstar producer took some time out to introduce us to his newest artist, “Ronny.” He has a new song coming out at the end of July featuring Fabolous which will be followed up by his debut project.Ronny says having hitmaka as a mentor has been a crazy ride. He learns a lot from him in regards to lifestyle, music and how to deal with hardships and controversy

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hitmaka Talks Rebranding Relations and Introduces His Newest Artist  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hurricane Beryl Spring 12 items
News

Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas

Kendrick Lamar
News

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

FOR THE H '24
Contests

Enter to Win Passes to For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President Aug 31st at Toyota Center

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Sexyy Red Win Cash
News

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to ‘For The H ’24.. Sexyy Red For President’

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

@djkhaled Returns With Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne on “Take It To The Head” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close