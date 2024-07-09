Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to ‘For The H ’24.. Sexyy Red For President’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Prepare for an unforgettable campaign as Sexyy Red takes her music and her message to the masses, proving that she’s not just a rising star, but a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR SHORT MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

97.9 The Box wants to hook you up with $250 cash PLUS passes to see the big show at Toyota Center on August 31st with chart-topping artist Sexyy Red featuring support from Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and special guests to be announced.