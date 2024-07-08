Listen Live
Win Passes to the 713 Day Concert with Lil KeKe, Paul Wall, Propain and More

Published on July 8, 2024

713 Day Contest

Home Run Dugout presents 713 Day with Lil’ Keke, Paul Wall and MoreSat, Jul 13 at 3:00p at Home Run Dugout in Katy. Enter today for your chance to win! Batter up! You could win a VIP Batting Bay experience for you and seven (7) of your closest friends at the 713 Day Concert! 

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

