Listen Live
News

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Sean Combs AKA Diddy was hit with another lawsuit from a former adult film actress who claims she performed sex acts at his infamous white parties.

Published on July 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer / Getty

Sean Combs, also largely known as Diddy, was hit with another lawsuit from a former adult film actress who threw out some explosive claims. The woman claims that at the infamous all-white parties hosted by Sean Combs, she was forced to perform sex work for the mogul’s guests.

As reported by PEOPLE, the outlet obtained documents connected to the lawsuit brought by Adria English who says that she was forced into prostitution by Diddy while adding she was trafficked for sex for years under his rule.

English filed the lawsuit on July 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York which brings claims that Combs hired English to work at the well-attended parties in his Long Island, N.Y., and Miami homes. English added in her lawsuit other names and companies connected to Combs such as Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., VIBE, and Penske Corporation.

Combs’ attorney Jonathan Davis offered a statement to PEOPLE regarding the lawsuit reading, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

The statement continued, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English said she was under the employ of Combs between the years of 2006 and 2009, adding in her lawsuit that she was made to have sex with the likes of Jacob “The Jeweler” Jacob Arabo and that Combs allegedly spiked the drinks of guests with drugs along with being forced to also be under the influence.

Adria English is the ninth person to launch a lawsuit against Sean Combs. She is seeking a trial and is asking for damages and legal fees paid.

Photo: Getty

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Ice Cube
News

Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston

Local

Shark Attacks 4 People on South Padre Island During Fourth of July

Kendrick Lamar
News

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

FOR THE H '24
Contests

Enter to Win Passes to For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President Aug 31st at Toyota Center

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close