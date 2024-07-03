Listen Live
Entertainment

Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH]

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Maeta is in the DMV area and dropped by Middays with Persia for some girl talk!

She’s shared what it’s like touring with the one and only, Chris Brown, and also says new music is on the way!

Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA…

LL COOL J Talks New Music, Generation Gaps and More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With Persia Nicole! [WATCH]

 

The post Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.

Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH]  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

11 items
Sports

Here Are The Athletes Reppin’ Houston In The 2024 Paris Olympics

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close