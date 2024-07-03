Maeta is in the DMV area and dropped by Middays with Persia for some girl talk!
She’s shared what it’s like touring with the one and only, Chris Brown, and also says new music is on the way!
Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA…
LL COOL J Talks New Music, Generation Gaps and More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]
Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With Persia Nicole! [WATCH]
The post Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.
Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show
-
Three Texas Artists Make XXL's 2024 Freshman Class
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Feelin' Lucky? Enter to Play 'Lucky Number Seven' and Win BIG!!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!