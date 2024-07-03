Kemba Walker Officially Retires From The NBA

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

At the young age of 34-years-old, former NBA All-Star and college basketball legend Kemba Walker is calling it a pro-basketball career.

On Tuesda (June 2), the Bronx-born phenom announced that he was officially walking away from the game in a heartfelt social media post in which he thanked God, his fans and the game for changing his life. After getting drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011 with the ninth overall pick, Kemba Walker went on to have a respectable career averaging 19.3 points per game over his 12-year NBA career.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his true potential and Kemba found himself bouncing around from team to team over the last few years of his career playing with the Boston Celtics (2019-20), the New York Knicks (2021-22) and the Dallas Mavericks (2022-2023). Sadly, all of his multi-city stints were injury ridden.

Still, the man is a legend in his own right having led his UConn basketball team to the college title in 2011 and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in the process.

Not one to look on the negative side of things, Walker says though he’s done playing basketball, he’s looking forward to what the future holds for him writing, “Basketball will forever be a part of my life so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s next.”

Good luck and Godspeed, homie!

