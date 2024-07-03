Listen Live
97.9 The Box Presents ‘For The H’ with Sexyy Red, Hunxcho LIVE August 31 at Toyota Center

Published on July 3, 2024

Sexyy Red

Source: Radio One / 979TheBox

We’re doin’ this one FOR THE H! August 31st don’t miss Sexy Red x Hunxho LIVE at Toyota Center. More artists to be announced soon! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at theboxhouston.com and bpctickets.com!!

