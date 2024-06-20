Listen Live
Legendary Actor Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

Published on June 20, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SUTHERLAND

Source: Donald Sutherland attends the premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’ at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2015. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films like Animal House, The Dirty Dozen, The Hunger Games franchise, Klute and M*A*S*H died Thursday after a long illness, according to Deadline. He was 88.

Sutherland won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy award for his role in Citizen X in 1995 and another Golden Globe award for his role in Path to War in 2002. During his career, spanning 67 years, he never received an Oscar nomination, despite being widely-regarded as one of the best actors in the industry. In 2017 he received an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

He is the father of actors Angus, Kiefer and Rossif Sutherland.

