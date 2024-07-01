Listen Live
Local

Breaking: Klay Thompson To The Dallas Mavericks In 50M Contract

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

Sources have confirmed the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to sign four-time champion and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson to a three-year, $50 million contract that includes a player option for the final year. The Los Angeles Lakers, the team his father played for, the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Thompson’s only previous team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are the teams he passes up in favor of the Mavs.

The Mavericks and Warriors have decided to sign Josh Green and trade him to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team deal.

In order to compete against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Mavericks desperately needed a 3-point shooter and scorer, which Thompson’s arrival will definitely help. We only made 31.6% of their long-range shots in the five games versus Boston, which put Irving and Doncic under more pressure.

Thompson has spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Warriors, who selected him 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft from Washington State.

This comes as a disappointment for Warrior fans and is the end to an really exciting basketball era.

The post Breaking: Klay Thompson To The Dallas Mavericks In 50M Contract appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Breaking: Klay Thompson To The Dallas Mavericks In 50M Contract  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Local

Three Texas Artists Make XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close