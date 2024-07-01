Breaking: Klay Thompson To The Dallas Mavericks In 50M Contract

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Sources have confirmed the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to sign four-time champion and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson to a three-year, $50 million contract that includes a player option for the final year. The Los Angeles Lakers, the team his father played for, the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Thompson’s only previous team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are the teams he passes up in favor of the Mavs.

The Mavericks and Warriors have decided to sign Josh Green and trade him to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team deal.

In order to compete against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Mavericks desperately needed a 3-point shooter and scorer, which Thompson’s arrival will definitely help. We only made 31.6% of their long-range shots in the five games versus Boston, which put Irving and Doncic under more pressure.

Thompson has spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Warriors, who selected him 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft from Washington State.

This comes as a disappointment for Warrior fans and is the end to an really exciting basketball era.

